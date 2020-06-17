Research Sprint “AI and platform governance”

offered virtually at Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society

Social media platforms run on user-generated content. Debates on hate speech, misinformation and terrorist content have increased the political and public pressure on these companies to more soundly police the content on their sites. Balancing this demand with the massive scale of content that is circulating on social media, platforms have increasingly turned to algorithmic content moderation systems. These systems prioritize content that promises to increase engagement and block content that is deemed illegal or is infringing the platforms own policies and guidelines. But content moderation is a ‘wicked problem’ (York/Zuckerman) that eschews simple binary answers. Where is the line between hate speech and freedom expression – and how to automate and deploy this on a global scale? Are platforms overblocking legitimate content, or are they rather failing to limit illegal speech on their sites?

Especially in times of CoViD-19, when platforms rely on automated systems to detect misinformation and hate speech even more (Magalhães/Katzenbach), it becomes essential to scrutinize these systems in detail. Which algorithmic systems are platforms actually employing in their daily operation? How do human moderators and algorithmic systems collaborate in practice? What do we know about overblocking and underblocking in specific contexts such as copyright or hate speech? How legitimate are private rules that structure the public communication sphere (Kettemann/Tiedeke 2020)? How do companies try to internalize demands for more accountability of content governance (Kettemann/Schulz 2020)? And how can we even research these questions systematically when platforms remain opaque about their internal processes and technical systems? This is what we are setting out to clarify – together with you!

For our project “Ethics of Digitalisation”, which aims to bring together scientific and public discourse in an international setting, we are now inviting applications to join a

research sprint on “AI and platform governance”

taking place at the Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society (HIIG) from 17th of August 2020 to the 25th of October 2020.

During the first part of the sprint, 7-10 researchers will each work on a case study on AI and platform governance with a focus on content moderation. At the start of the first phase, the researchers will discuss their respective understanding of the topic in a series of moderated sessions. They will also jointly identify key issues to elaborate on in the case studies. Experts at the HIIG will offer input and guidance on the case studies’ methodology during all steps of the process. In the second phase, the individual case studies will be integrated into a collective conceptualizing process resulting in a joint publication. In the final phase, participants will interact with stakeholders and policy makers and derive policy implications from their research results. The research sprint, hosted by HIIG and with global scope, offers a unique opportunity for outstanding researchers to connect with international colleagues, participate in a focused research activity and contribute to a project with high political impact. With the German Federal presidential Office as patron of the project, and Germany’s imminent leadership role in the EU council, the project promises direct involvement with high-level policy debates. The inclusion of several research institutes of the Global Network of Centers including the Berkman Klein Center as partners of the project guarantee international visibility and collaboration with excellent networking opportunities for participants.

What we offer you

Unique opportunity to participate in a focused research activity and to conduct cutting-edge interdisciplinary research with outstanding international colleagues

Policy impact and access to high-level political debates due to the German Federal Presidential Office’s direct involvement in the project and Germany’s imminent leadership role in the EU Council

Excellent networking opportunities for participants

International visibility and collaboration opportunities with our partner institutes of the Global Network of Centers, including the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University

Support and guidance from a dedicated team of researchers at the HIIG

What we expect from you

Proven interest in the topic and relevant research experience

Outstanding academic qualifications (PhD in progress/planned or advanced PhD, post-doctoral researcher)

Fluency in English; command of German is appreciated

Commitment to take part in recurring virtual sessions

Motivation to produce research outputs and to contribute to a joint publication

We invite applications from early and advanced researchers with diverse backgrounds who want to contribute to the project.

The sprint is offered virtually. Selected applicants might have the opportunity to come to Berlin, but might have to be in quarantine for 14 days after their travel depending on their home country and applicable regulations. There is a travel fund that allows us to refund a limited amount of travel expenses upon request.

The project “Ethics of Digitalisation” runs for two years starting in July 2020. It aims to foster a global dialogue on the Ethics of digitalization by involving researchers, political representatives and the public. The project comprises research sprints and smaller clinic formats hosted by several research institutes of the Global Network of Centers. Main partners of the project are the Stiftung Mercator, the HIIG, the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University, the Digital Asia Hub. The Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier is patron of this project.

Things to consider

Time Frame: The sprint takes place from 17 August 2020 to the 25 October 2020.

Financial Issues: The costs for participation have to be covered by the participant. Travel costs to non-virtual events can be covered in consultation with HIIG.

Qualifications

PhD in process/planned OR

Advanced PhD, post-doctoral researcher

Fluency in English; command of German is appreciated

Research experience and a research project of your own that you want to pursue

Application documents

Up-to-date curriculum vitae

Motivation letter explaining your interest in the research sprint, research background, and your expectations (1 page)

Optional: one writing or work sample covering the topic (in English or German)

In your application, please mention if you plan to take part virtually or physically, so we can plan accordingly. This is not a criterion for the selection process, but a mandatory information for our management team.

Please upload your application by July 15th, 11:59 pm.

Coordination of the Sprint

Christian Grauvogel, HIIG

Scientific Lead of the Research Sprint on “AI and Content Governance”

Dr. Christian Katzenbach, HIIG

PD Dr. Matthias Kettemann, HBI/HIIG

Alexander Pirang, HIIG

Funded by

Participant – (m/w/d)

