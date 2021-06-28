Gefangen im Dschungel der Bürokratie? Kann die Europäische Plattform Entrepreneurship erfolgreich sein?

Ein Interview mit dem Plattform-as-a-Service-Startup Randevu.tech

In der laufenden Regulierungsdebatte über digitale Plattformunternehmen werden europäische Plattformunternehmen oft übergangen. Wann immer es eine öffentliche Debatte über europäische Plattformen gibt, dreht sich die zugrunde liegende Diskussion um Fragen wie: Warum haben wir kein “europäisches Google oder Facebook”? Warum konkurrieren wir im Tech-Bereich nicht global? Doch Plattformunternehmen gibt es in vielen Formen und Größen (Lehdonvirta, et al. 2020). Erfolgreiche Plattformunternehmen sind mehr als nur “ein paar sehr große Online-Plattformen”. Anstatt Äpfel und Birnen zu vergleichen, konzentriert sich das Forschungsprojekt Platform Alternatives auf die Geschäftsrealitäten europäischer Plattformunternehmer. HIIG-Forscherin Tina Krell interviewte einen solchen europäischen Unternehmer, Aleksandar Orlić, Gründer des Platform-as-a-Service-Anbieters Randevu.tech. Gemeinsam sprachen sie über Plattform-Unternehmertum in Europa und die Chancen und Herausforderungen, die vor uns liegen.

Aleksandar Orlić ist Mitgründer und CEO von Randevu.tech – einem Plattform-as-a-Service-Anbieter, der es Gründern ermöglicht, komplexe Marktplätze mit minimalem Code aufzubauen. Er ist ein Serial Entrepreneur und ein leidenschaftlicher Software-Ingenieur mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung in der Codierung, Analyse, Architektur, Mentoring und Führung in der Welt der Technologie. In unserem Interview schöpfen wir aus dem Erfahrungsschatz des in Berlin lebenden Orlić über das Gründen, die Tech-Branche und darüber, wie seine Innovation das Plattform-Unternehmertum zugänglicher machen kann.

Tina Krell: How would you explain your business to someone without prior knowledge?

Aleksandar Orlić: We are kind of AWS [Amazon Web Services] for marketplaces and matching platforms. It’s a software tool initially targeted at non-tech people and business people who are aspiring to create some sort of marketplace or matching platform. So it’s a software tool that helps you create this kind of platform for your end-users and you can match whatever you want. We want to encourage business owners and entrepreneurs to change how they think about platform businesses and not to be restricted by a rigid platform architecture.

TK: What’s the innovative part of it?

AO: The innovative part is that it’s extending the conception and understanding of the marketplace and matching platform as it is. If you take the average person and ask him or her what is a marketplace? 90% of them would identify it with Amazon or e-commerce. The remaining 5% would also look a little bit ahead, which is that it has two sides and some interest in connecting both sides. But some platforms have to do much more because end users have to trust people on the other end. With randevu you have the flexibility to adapt the infrastructure. Our approach is to give short-term and long-term scalability with a mix of no code marketplace configuration and well-placed API integrations. There is no defined kind of solution in the product space for this kind of thing. So the business space is evolving, but in the product space and technology space, not too much. That’s the innovation and what makes us different, and that’s why I prefer to say it’s AWS for marketplaces.

TK: What drives you to build this platform-enabling technology?

AO: Its impact on the global economy and global wealth. It’s kind of doing something good. It’s something good for the whole society, not only for a limited number of people. And on the other side, it’s kind of risky, innovative thinking, making us learn much more about something that we dedicated our lives to, which is technology and building something. And it’s a tech start-up, and I’m a tech guy. Here you also have the opportunity to develop something really original. There is nothing for this to copy from the product side. So, you know, it’s kind of really creative work, which can be potentially useful for society.

TK: Where do you see the opportunities for starting a platform company in Europe?

AO: When you put it in the context of Germany, I think the biggest problems come later because in this early stage you have a lot of opportunities, especially in Berlin. It’s kind of the epicentre of the start-up world, I wouldn’t say worldwide, but one of the hottest spots in the world, definitely. And in Europe, maybe the first one. So, really nothing wrong with that. A lot of possibilities, accelerators, helpers, early-stage advisories, or all kinds of incubators.

TK: Where do you see challenges for starting a platform company in a European country such as Germany?

AO: What is complicated in Germany is regulation; when it comes to forming apparently simple things like incorporating your entity or holding open bank accounts. You know, if you dive into regulated domains like banking, for example, again, it’s really complicated. It takes a lot of time to solve these administrative issues. So I would say administration and bureaucracy are kind of the most difficult issues in general, at least in my experience.

TK: I’m surprised that you didn’t bring up funding. The lack of funding is often mentioned in that context.

AO: I didn’t even think about it, and I’m happy because of it. I really believe that the funding will come if you do your homework right. You know that there is a certain uncertainty there, but it can be done if you prove that you are onto something good. There are people who will listen. And if you can execute, there are people who will give money. So I think it depends on you.

TL;dr

There is a lot of potential for starting a platform business in Europe, especially in Berlin. Accelerators, early-stage advisory boards, and incubators make it easy to validate ideas and test the market.

Regulation, bureaucracy, and administration might be much more of a key limiting factor than access to funding in Germany. Yet, opportunities seem to outweigh challenges.