Das Alexander von Humboldt Institut für Internet und Gesellschaft (HIIG) sucht gemeinsam mit der Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) nach Einreichungen für den Call for Cases für das Projekt “Women in Tech“.

Have you contributed to new and innovative tech projects that specifically focus on promoting women* and create a greater awareness for gender issues in the tech industry? Can you provide examples of AI or tech projects developed by women* that have made a positive impact on society? Are you familiar with any tech projects that approach AI and the tech sector from an intersectional perspective to address issues such as: education, environmental sustainability, gender-based violence, the gender pay gap, reproductive health and/ or education?

Then help us build a place to learn about how to include women* in the sector and shape a diverse future for the tech industry. The cases can be submitted until 20 April.

Technology drives innovation and development worldwide. However, women are underrepresented in the digital industry, especially in decision-making roles. This lack of diversity can lead to exclusionary technology design. In addition to the structural discrimination of women, other social groups are marginalized as well. Addressing this issue requires action to promote equality and equity in order to get closer to the goal of diverse and inclusive technology design.

Submissions

We are currently looking for exemplary case descriptions and Best-Practice-Cases of digital tech projects in the context of “Women in Tech” ideally focussing on or originated in Latin America, Africa and Asia, however, cases from all other regions are also very welcome! Selected cases will be rewarded with 500€.

If you would like to share your case – big or small – please visit our website Knowledge Exchange :// Digitalisation. and pitch your story in less than 500 words. We encourage you to outline key takeaways and issues, learnings and reflections about your case. Our team of editors will get back to you after 30 April.

Submissions should be structured as follows:

Preface: A brief description of key takeaways and a case summary. Key facts about the project like timeframe, funding, organizers and other parties involved (if it applies).

Initial situation of your project area: Focus on the process that led to the conception of the cases as well as a description of the legal, administrative and cultural context of your case; Guiding questions: what goals did your case seek to achieve? How did you plan your case? What outcomes did you expect?

Strategy and implementation: A description of your approach and strategy and the rationale for your implementation as well as the region you are implementing the project guiding questions: who was involved in implementation? Did you encounter any surprises? How did you deal with unforeseen obstacles; especially in the context of culture, governance, and policy?

Reflection on results: A critical reflection on your project. In hindsight, what could you have done differently? What can others learn from your experience? Guiding questions: what are your thoughts after completing the project? How did it go? Were there any surprises, unintended effects, or added value that you didn’t expect?



We are looking for Cases, contributing a gender perspective on AI and the tech-sector. Cases should focus on the role of women* and how to create more inclusive technologies and a more diverse tech sector. We are looking forward to listening to your story and to learning about your project. For any questions or inquiries about the Call for Cases, please contact Sarah Spitz (sarah.spitz@hiig.de).