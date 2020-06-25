Ausstellung in Berlin zeigt Zukunftsvisionen der digitalen Gesellschaft

Berlin, 25. Juni 2020 – Was passiert, wenn Forscher*innen sich die Zukunft der digitalen Gesellschaft vorstellen? Wie werden wir im Jahr 2040 arbeiten, leben, lieben, lernen und regieren? Wie wird unsere Welt in zwei Jahrzehnten aussehen? Das Alexander von Humboldt Institut für Internet und Gesellschaft (HIIG) lädt dazu ein, diese Fragen auf der englischsprachigen Ausstellung „twentyforty – Utopias for a digital society“ zu erkunden.

Digital technologies have changed our lives significantly in the last twenty years. With the looming rise of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and data ubiquity it seems evident that the biggest changes still lie ahead of us. What will be next?

Time for utopias

The exhibition delves into the digital utopias of thirteen visionary researchers from different fields of expertise: a digital geographer, a computer scientist, two communication scientists, four legal scholars, a dementia researcher, three political scientists, and an educational researcher. There were authors from ten different countries, united by their desire to shed light onto the mysteries of a digital world to come. Beyond presenting their exceptional stories, the exhibition features audio-visual experiments in science communication and knowledge transfer. Visitors will be invited to dive into future visions of the digital society and to engage with pressing questions about our lives twenty years from now.

An unlikely experiment

Behind twentyforty stands an unlikely experiment in utopian academic writing: With an international essay competition the HIIG offered scientists a platform for imagining utopias beyond the usual research. Researchers and thinkers were invited to submit their visions along five categories: love, live, learn, work and rule. Their visionary stories address the opportunities and challenges that digital technologies present for society in the future of 2040.

“Scientists are used to constructing meaning from the past or analysing the present. In our project, we have created a space for them to think and work on their own research topics in a completely new way”, explains Dr. Benedikt Fecher, initiator of the twentyforty project and head of the Knowledge & Society research programme at HIIG. The best submissions – short stories, theatre plays, essays and email conversations – were published in an open access book. In addition to this publication, an episodic film and a radio play have also been produced.

The exhibition takes place from 2-15 July as a “pioneer project” at Haus der Statistik in Berlin. Visiting the exhibition is free of charge. Registration for one of the time slots is highly recommended.

