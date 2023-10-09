Call for Art: The realities of autonomous weapons

This call for art invites work that advances synergies between artistic and academic publishing.

The book project “The realities of autonomous weapons” explores this controversial technology by

analysing the imagined futures that are associated with military AI. It covers not only political

images and narratives but also fictional expressions and interpretations. The volume is open access and will be published with Bristol University Press in 2024.

The ties between fact and fiction are characteristic of the different realities that autonomous

weapons systems (AWS) embody. To strengthen these connections, the editors are looking for a

contribution coming from the visual arts that helps make sense of these complex relations between fact and fiction, the virtual and the real.

The development of AWS has been subject to controversial discussions for years. Numerous

political, academic or legal institutions and actors are debating the consequences and risks that

arise with these technologies, in particular their ethical, social and political implications. Many

are calling for strict regulation, even a global ban. It is this uncertainty, in which reality, imagination, possibility and fiction get conflated, that makes AWS highly momentous – politically, socially but also aesthetically. These dimensions can only be understood as a constant and complex dynamic between the actual technological developments and the potential futures that are associated with them. By reflecting and discussing fact, fiction and imagination, the real and the virtual, the full scope of this

controversial technology becomes visible.

This call is directed to artists who want to contribute to a chapter that only features visual

material exploring this hybrid space between fact and fiction.

Topics featured in this volume for artistic inspiration:

Fictional and cinematographic representations e.g. female-presenting autonomous

weapons in cinema

e.g. female-presenting autonomous weapons in cinema Scenarios and Interfaces : military war games, network-centric warfare, human-machine

in(ter)action

: military war games, network-centric warfare, human-machine in(ter)action National and industrial narratives , e.g. military, social or pop cultural depictions in Japan

and China

, e.g. military, social or pop cultural depictions in Japan and China Conceptual debates and contestations: autonomy in weapon systems, situational

awareness, ethics and legality of autonomous warfare

What we are looking for:

A chapter of artistic works that feature the hybrid space of autonomous weapon

systems, illustrated in a short portfolio of 10-15 pages & an abstract of 250 words of

description.

systems, illustrated in a short portfolio of 10-15 pages & an abstract of 250 words of description. Chapter portfolio in pdf. Artworks have be a minimum 300 dpi. Text in a supplementary

file in Word, pdf, or rtf.

What we offer:

The selected artist will be featured in a comprehensive chapter of the printed book

(fully open access) next to the academic texts.

(fully open access) next to the academic texts. Further, the selected artist will be featured on a website where we host the academic

chapters.

chapters. The book will be disseminated widely by the publisher and the editors to different

academic, public and art institutions – trying to enable further synergies and

collaborations between artists and publishers.

academic, public and art institutions – trying to enable further synergies and collaborations between artists and publishers. A royalty of 1000 euros.

Please submit your proposals by November 10, 2023 via autonomous-weapons@hiig.de. Please help us by forwarding this call to persons who might be interested in this project.

The editors of the volume:

Thomas Christian Bächle

Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society, Berlin

Jascha Bareis

Institute for Technology Assessment and Systems Analysis, Karlsruhe