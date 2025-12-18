Call for Applications: Internet and Gesellschaft Fellowship 2026

Das Alexander von Humboldt Institut für Internet und Gesellschaft (HIIG) öffnet 2026 erneut seine Türen für neue Fellows! Mit seiner globalen Perspektive und seinem interdisziplinären Ansatz bietet das HIIG-Fellowprogramm innovativen Forscher*nnen eine einzigartige Gelegenheit, Ideen auszutauschen, Projekte voranzutreiben und neue Initiativen an der Schnittstelle von Gesellschaft, Technologie und demokratischer Governance zu erforschen. Die Bewerbungsfrist endet am 31. Januar 2026.

In 2026, the HIIG fellowship programme will return as a new six-weeks, in-person fellowship, from 1 June to 18 July. This includes a dedicated one-week sprint that will be closely linked to our new focus area Democratic Change and Knowledge. Applicants should explain how their work relates to this focus and how their own perspective contributes to the discourse.

Throughout the six-weeks, the fellowship combines individual research time at HIIG with intensive collaborative formats, enabling fellows to become part of the institute’s vibrant research environment in Berlin and to contribute to our work at the intersection of society, technology, and democratic governance.

What Fellows Can Expect

Fellows join an international research community and participate in ongoing HIIG activities. They will have the opportunity to:

pursue their own research,

collaborate with HIIG researchers and fellow scholars,

present their work in internal talks or workshops,

contribute to open access publications or the Digital Society Blog,

join webinars, peer-learning sessions, and other knowledge exchange formats,

meet research directors and senior researchers during a fellow coffee talk,

work together with other experts and researchers during a one week sprint focussing on democratic change and knowledge

Key Area for 2026

The research focus area Democratic Change and Knowledge is the central theme of the 2026 Fellowship and examines the role and interplay of knowledge and science in democratic self‑determination, particularly in the context of digital challenges. It focuses on how expertise can continue to inform democratic opinion formation when facts are contested and populist worldviews are on the rise. Adopting a multi‑perspective approach, the research analyzes the risks of epistemic crises and identifies strategies for strengthening the resilience of democratic processes in the digital age.

Democratic Change and Knowledge combines political science, law, sociology and media studies. The aim is to improve our understanding of the relationship between expertise and democratic practices and to identify the institutional conditions that facilitate for a pluralistic, forward-looking knowledge order.

The fellowship particularly welcomes applications that engage therefore with the following questions:

How does a decrease of trust in scientific expertise affect the performance of democratic institutions and processes?

What institutional and legal frameworks can ensure a stable knowledge base for democratic processes?

How is the use of ai-based systems influencing accountability and responsibility in democratic decision-making?

How can or should expertise contribute to a liberal democracy?

How can science engage with citizens to incorporate societal perspectives and strengthen trust?

How can science contribute to an open, knowledge-based democracy?

Things to Consider

The fellowship has a fixed duration of six weeks and will take place from 1 June to 18 July 2026. An extension beyond this period is possible if you wish to stay longer.

An extension beyond this period is possible if you wish to stay longer. During your fellowship, you’ll be invited to The Long Night of the Sciences, a public event where you can get to know the HIIG and its researchers better and explore many of its projects.

Participation in the sprint is mandatory (dates will be announced).

The fellowship is unpaid .

. HIIG covers the office desk fee and supports collaborative workshops and exchange formats.

Qualifications

Master’s degree with PhD in progress / planned (Junior Fellow) or Advanced PhD or postdoctoral researcher (Senior Fellow)

Advanced PhD or postdoctoral researcher (Senior Fellow) Demonstrated research experience

Clear research focus on democratic change and knowledge

Fluency in English

An initial research idea you plan to work on during the fellowship month



Application Documents

Up-to-date curriculum vitae

Motivation letter (1 page): your interest in the HIIG Fellowship, your research background, and what you expect from the fellowship

Research idea outline (max. 1 pages) including: A) your research interest and how it connects to the new research focus B) the specific idea you propose to start or conduct during the fellowship C) intended outcomes or deliverables

Optional: one writing or work sample (English or German) related to the mentioned research area above



Application

Please submit your application via this form by 31 January 2026, 11:59 p.m. (CET).

Please consult the FAQ before applying. For additional questions, contact application@hiig.de