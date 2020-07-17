CfA: AI und HR – Chancen und Herausforderungen von ADM-Systemen im HR-Management

Ein Pop-Up Lab des AI & Society Labs

A unique opportunity to make an impact at the intersection of AI and inclusion and to collaborate with aspiring researchers in an inter- and transdisciplinary setting.

The next time you apply for a position, an algorithm may decide the fate of your application, as employers are increasingly relying on AI-driven tools in human resource (HR) management. Automated decision-making (ADM) systems are used, inter alia, to shortlist promising candidates out of large applicant pools. Such specialized AI systems are promoted as being cost-effective and even key to ending discrimination in HR. Yet, there exists a substantial gap between the promise and the reality of AI in HR management. With critics warning that automated systems can be just as biased as the humans who develop and train them, there is concern that these tools may end up disadvantaging women and marginalized groups. The use of AI in HR thus raises urgent questions – a number of which we would like to tackle together with you in our next Pop-Up Lab!

The goal of this interdisciplinary workshop format is for researchers to generate insights directly in exchange with leading NGOs dealing with AI-related topics in the context of HR. We are now inviting applications from PhD researchers, early Post-Docs as well as master students with diverse backgrounds (computer & data science, law & policy, social sciences, and related fields) to join a



Pop-Up Lab on “AI and HR – opportunities and challenges of automated decision-making systems in HR management”

taking place at the

Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society (HIIG)

from 24 – 26 August 2020.

What we offer you

Unique opportunity to learn about and tackle a pressing issue within an innovative and practice-oriented workshop

Chance to interact with leading experts from civil society

Interdisciplinary learning experience as part of a diverse workshop team with perspectives from computer & data science, law & policy, and social sciences

Input and guidance from a dedicated team of researchers at the HIIG and beyond

Potential avenues for further research collaboration with the AI & Society Lab

What we expect

Interest in the topic of AI and society and relevant research experience in one of the mentioned disciplines

Motivation to engage in interdisciplinary team work

Commitment to take part in all sessions of the Pop-Up Lab on site at the institute (Mo-Wed, 9am-6pm)

Willingness to contribute to knowledge transfer activities during and after the event

The Pop-Up Lab is a project of the AI & Society Lab, an inter- and transdisciplinary research laboratory that explores how AI can serve the public interest. With the Pop-Up Labs, it aims at putting its applied research focus into action. Over a defined period of time, interdisciplinary teams of researchers work on site with partners from industry and/or civil society in order to jointly tackle practical research questions by using a variety of methods tailored to each Pop-Up Lab.

Things to consider

The Pop-Up Lab takes part on-site at the HIIG in Berlin, while following all COVID-19 related guidelines.

Time Frame: The Pop-Up Lab takes place from 24 to 26 August 2020 (Monday-Wednesday).

Application deadline: Please send your complete application by 31 July 2020.

Financial Issues: Travel and accommodation costs can potentially be covered in consultation with HIIG.

Requirements

Master’s degree, PhD in process/planned, post-doctoral researcher (IT / data science, law, political sciences, social sciences and related fields)

Fluency in English; command of German is appreciated

Outstanding academic qualifications

Application documents