Call for Applications: Autumn School in Delhi

Das Alexander von Humboldt Institut für Internet und Gesellschaft (HIIG) lädt in Kooperation mit der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Studentinnen* aus Deutschland zu einer Autumn School zu Künstlicher Intelligenz, Daten und Zukunftskompetenzen mit einem intersektionalen feministischen Ansatz vom 20. bis 23. Oktober 2024 in Delhi, Indien ein.

Deconstructing AI: An intersectional feminist perspective on AI for the future of work

Autumn School

in Delhi, India, from 20-23 October, 2024.

Deadline for applications: Sunday 25 August 2024 (23:59 CEST).

Notification of acceptance/rejection: until the end of August 2024.

No training costs for participants; all travel, visa and accommodation expenses are covered by GIZ.

In a world where AI-based solutions are affecting every aspect of life, gender inequality within the tech sector remains a significant problem. While the implicit target group for the development and decision-making of these future technologies are predominantly white men, minorities and marginalised groups like women and queer people remain significantly underrepresented. This creates data biases in AI systems, as these are often trained on datasets reflecting existing social inequalities. If these biases are not recognised and addressed in the development and decision-making processes of AI, discrimination, especially against women and marginalised groups, will only be reinforced.

Data biases and questions of representation in AI development teams should be seen against the backdrop of more general issues of discrimination in relation to the access and use of digital technologies. For instance, many women and queer people still lack access to essential digital resources such as cell phones, laptops, and WiFi. In many regions, the internet is considered unsafe for women and girls, with their access restricted and controlled by men, further reinforcing gender exclusion. In addition, online violence against women and queer individuals exacerbates deep-seated gender inequality.

Addressing these disparities is crucial for creating a more inclusive and equitable digital future. By integrating feminist principles based on equality, inclusion, and social justice into AI development and implementation, technology can help promote gender equality and create a fairer society. A gender-equitable approach to AI is essential for mitigating biases and ensuring that the benefits of digital advancements are accessible to all. Given the urgent need for gender equality within AI development and digital literacy, HIIG and GIZ are pleased to announce an autumn school on intersectional feminist approaches to AI and data. This special mentoring- and educational programme aims to equip female* students from India, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Germany with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the digital age.

Agenda (tbd.)

Why Apply?

Promote gender equality in AI: Learn from leading experts how to bring an intersectional feminist perspective to AI and data sciences, challenge existing gender biases and shape a future where technologies as well as access to technologies are inclusive and equal. Improve your digital skills for the future: Gain practical insights into AI, data analytics and digital skills and apply your knowledge to real-world cases. Network with peers and experts: Connect with like-minded female* students and work together in an interdisciplinary peer group to create a supportive community advocating for gender equality / equity within technology and in the tech-sector. Intercultural exchange: Engage in in-depth discussions and collaborate with peers from different countries and backgrounds. Costs: There are no training costs for participants; all travel, visa and accommodation expenses will be covered by GIZ.

Who Should Apply?

This Autumn School brings together students from Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Germany. This call is specifically aimed only at German students who are passionate about shaping the future of AI towards more inclusion and gender equality. Students from all non-technical disciplines can apply. Whether you are a beginner or have some experience in the field of digitalisation/ AI, our programme will provide you with valuable insights and skills. All participants must be currently enrolled in a master’s or PhD programme during the autumn school in October 2024.

*Everyone who identifies as a woman is welcome to apply.

How to Apply

To apply, please submit the following:

A current CV (1 page max.) Transcript of records A short video (2 mins) with a introduction of yourself as well as answers to the following questions:

Describe a specific instance where you observed or experienced gender inequality in relation to AI/digital technologies? How did this experience influence your perspective on the importance of gender equality in the development and use of AI/digital technologies and related issues such as digital literacy?

How do you imagine the future of AI? What role will/could an intersectional feminist perspective play in shaping the future of AI?

Deadline for Applications

Please send your application for the autumn school by 25 August 2024 using the form below. If you have any further questions, please contact Sarah Spitz: sarah.spitz@hiig.de

Notification of acceptance/rejection will be sent out until the end of August 2024.

Cooperation

The Call for Application is part of the transfer project Digital Skills through Micro-Credentials which is being implemented in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).